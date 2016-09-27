Search
    Letter: We have seen a racist leader before

    By Dean BIrds Bill Today at 10:35 a.m.

    Let's face the truth. The main issue in this election is racism. Don't try to sugarcoat it. After talking with many veterans here in North Dakota, I'm convinced. I'm a service-connected disabled veteran. I was medically discharged under honorable conditions.

    Just remember that a guy once promised a country returned to greatness. He thought he was smarter than his generals. He persecuted people because of their religion. He sought nuclear weapons. He was Hitler.

    Birds Bill lives in New Town, N.D.

