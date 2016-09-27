Letter: There is nothing peaceful about Islam

Recently, a person wrote a letter to The Forum that was critical of Islam. That letter prompted a number of letters defending Islam and decrying the sorry state of the Islamic critics' morality. For those of you who think Islam is a wonderful and peaceful religion, you may want to do a little research.

Although the Koran has many peaceful verses, there are many verses that advocate killing the infidel or the nonbeliever. For instance, chapter 2, verses 191 — 193, referring to nonbelievers, says "kill them wherever you find them", also, "disbelief is worse than killing". "Fight against them until there is no more disbelief." Since the Koran's violent verses were written after the peaceful verses, they abrogate the peaceful verses, at least according to Islamic scholars.

The Koran also states that anyone who is born into Islam or becomes Muslim cannot renounce the faith. The penalty for leaving Islam is death. Muhammad had many people put to death when they tried to renounce their faith in Islam. In Muslim countries, fathers will kill their children over apostasy.

Although a number of people in the western world believe Islam to be a peaceful religion, Islamic scholars who interpret the Koran, the Hadiths, which are a history of Muhammad's sayings and actions, and Sharia Law, disagree. Islamic scholars are mostly in agreement that infidels must die, that at the very least, Christians are to be subservient to Muslims and pay a tax to the Islamic state, and that homosexuality is a crime punishable by death. Of course, there is a lot more; for instance women are almost worthless except for sex and procreation.

A year or so ago, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the president of Egypt, decried Islamic violence in no uncertain terms. He of course got no support whatsoever from President Obama or other western leaders, most of whom seem to be living in some sort of alternate universe.

Some months ago, some Muslims in Fargo wrote a letter to The Forum in which they tried to persuade their fellow Muslims to sign onto a peaceful alternative form of Islam. But, of course, Islam is already peaceful.

There is a false narrative being promulgated by most on the left and many on the right that ISIS is the cause of terrorism in the world. That just isn't true, because ISIS is merely a natural extension of Islamic theology.

Sadly, Islam is a terrorist religion that spawns all sorts of groups such as ISIS, the Islamic Brotherhood, Hamas, and the list goes on.

Burying our collective heads in the sand will not solve the problem of Islamic violence and terrorism.

Culp lives in Fargo.