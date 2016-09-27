Letter: Moser's comments racist and inhuman

I'm one of those millennials you mentioned who was pointing his finger at your recent Letter to the Editor and shouting "RACIST!!!," so I thought I might take the time to address a few of the complaints I have with your argument.

First of all, you say you "laid out a reasonable argument as to why Muslims should be excluded from the U.S.," which only goes to show your lack of knowledge regarding our Constitution. You go as far in your first letter as to mention your (factually incorrect) belief that "Sharia Law is in direct opposition to the U.S. Constitution" which is especially odd because I don't recall the section in the First Amendment that adds "except for Muslims" at the end.

I guess I must have missed that part.

Secondly, your example of a Somalian vacation — as vile and disgusting as it may be — perfectly rebuts your earlier claims about refugees. You seem to believe that everyone in a country like Syria or Somalia gets together to plan exactly how unrest will unfold. I'm fairly confident that isn't the case and a majority of people seeking asylum elsewhere are not in favor of those people causing unrest. So why do you think these refugees are coming to America? It's not for the police violence and institutionalized racism and sexism, that's for sure.

Mr. Moser, if you can't understand the notion of wanting to create a better life for your family than you can provide in your home country, then you aren't only racist — you're not human.

Swanson is from Moorhead.