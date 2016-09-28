Letter: Pelican Rapids does not disappoint

Two years ago, I took my then five year old son camping for two nights in Pelican Rapids, Minn. We absolutely enjoyed it, and I felt the need to let others know. Twice this year (most recently two weekends ago), I took my now seven-year-old and four year-old boys there to camp, and once again, the experience

there did not disappoint.

We camped right in town in Sherin Park, which is beautifully nestled along the Pelican River. The campground itself is quite simple, but provides everything you need for a great camping experience with

young children. The three of us went on numerous adventures, including many

walks across the suspension bridge to view the river, playing in the well-kept parks, viewing the rapids and Pelican Pete, and walking up and down main street checking out the mini-pelicans, watching the traffic, and

visiting with locals including one of the city's police officers.

Maybe we're easily entertained, but I find solace in simple ways when life gets stressful, to spend quality time together away from home once in awhile, and this place fits the bill. It's now one of our favorite spots to visit when time allows. We also spent an entire day hiking and swimming at nearby Maplewood State Park, which is a gem in itself.

On our most recent visit, I was about to make my boys s'mores at camp when I realized I'd forgotten my roasting sticks back home. We hopped in the car and drove to the Family Dollar store across town. We walked in and I asked the clerk that night (Evie) if they had any roasting sticks for sale. She said no, but offered to call Larry's Supermarket across the road to see if they had some. Sure enough, they did! I was so pleasantly surprised to experience such kindness in this manner and see someone go entirely out of their way to help a customer - almost all customer service stories you experience or hear of nowadays are negative. It was a considerate gesture on Evie's part, especially when I had my young boys with who were about at their wits end (the s'mores were delicious by the way).

Thank you, Pelican Rapids, for helping us make more positive memories. It's not quite the Boundary Waters, but it's the perfect stepping stone for my boys in getting a taste of roughing it outdoors. We will certainly be back to visit again.

Lofgren lives in Hawley, Minn.