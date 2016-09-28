Letter: Three good people for N.D. District 22

It has been a great honor to serve the residents of District 22 as their State Representative for the past thirty two years. In making my decision not to seek re-election it was important for me to know that District 22 would continue to be served by legislators who represent the values that were important to the voters.

That is why I'm so pleased to endorse Brandy Pyle and Michael Howe for state representatives and to re-elect Gary Lee as our state senator.

During my years as a District 22 representative I had the privilege to serve as House majority leader, chairman of the Finance and Tax Committee, chairman of the Transportation Committee, chairman of the Legislative Council, and currently serve as Speaker of the House. Those positions gave me the opportunity to work with many legislators on both sides of the isle.

Brandy Pyle, Michael Howe, and Sen. Lee exemplify the qualities and experience necessary to lead North Dakota forward in a responsible way.

Again I want to thank the voters for the opportunity to have served as their state representative. North Dakota is a beacon in our nation and I have been so honored to be part of that achievement.

Voting is a great privilege and responsibility that we have in America. I sincerely hope voters will elect Brandy Pyle, Michael Howe and Sen. Gary Lee in District 22.

May god bless the great state of North Dakota.

Rep. Belter, R-Fargo, has represented District 22 in the N.D. House since 1985. He is Speaker of the House and is retiring this year.