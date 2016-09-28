Letter: Presidential debates are a waste of time

To me, presidential debates, or any political debates, for that matter, are a waste of time. Both candidates have expressed their position on issues the minute they announce that they are running for office. What do voters think will change? When Barack Obama announced his run for the presidency in 2007, I listened to him one time ... and I disagreed with just about everything he said, so why would I waste my time after that to listen to him debate John McCain and Mitt Romney?

In the current presidential race, I already know that I disagree with everything Hillary Clinton stands for and I agree with much of Donald Trump is advocating. The debates will not change how I feel. A "gotcha" moment in the debate is not going to change my mind.

Trump might stumble sometimes ... so what? Clinton touts her "experience." Say what!? The liberal press said that Clinton came to the first debate prepared and showed her experience. What does that mean? What good did her "experience" do in Benghazi? In the Iran nuke deal? In the civil war in Syria? In the expanding North Korean nuclear tests? The failure of Obamacare? The list goes on and on. Experience, yes, but dangerous and failed experience.

One thing I guess one could learn from a Clinton debate, is what new lie she can come up with to make her resume look better.

