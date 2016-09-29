Letter: Scherling hardest working Cass commissioner

The hardest working Cass County commissioner is Mary Scherling. Scherling has been to more township meetings, water district meetings, FM Diversion meetings, Red River Basin Commission meetings than any other commissioner. She serves as the chairman of the Cass County Commission, secretary of the Red River Basin Commission, chairs the FM Diversion Land Management Committee and represents Cass County on the Fargo Planning Commission.

She has addressed N.D. legislative committees on behalf of Cass County. She meets regularly with anyone who requests her time. Scherling has led the successful effort for Cass County to achieve zero mill levy growth for county taxes. She has been in every corner of Cass County.

On top of all that, she is a very nice person. Cass County is very well represented by Mary Scherling. I am happy to support her re-election efforts to the Cass County Commission and hope other Cass County residents will do the same.

Pawluk, Fargo, is a Cass County commissioner.