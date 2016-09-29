Letter: Measure 4 won't help most ND families

increase taxes on a small percentage of North Dakotans by 400% - which, according to the North Dakota Tax Commissioner, would be about $70 million a year. Do we really need this tax? If you haven't read the nine pages of confusing, flawed language in this measure, I challenge you to do so. There are only four sentences that vaguely describe what the money might be spent on and that worries me.

If we're going to levy $70 million of new taxes on a small percentage of North Dakotans, I believe it should be spent on other important issues like roads, schools and fighting crime. I believe the money would be better spent on these other serious problems facing North Dakota families today. I don't see that as the outcome of Measure 4.

I worry about the basic needs of our state's citizens. And I know I'm not alone in this conversation. I don't have the confidence I need in the direction of Measure 4 so I will be voting "no" this fall. I hope you will join me whether you vote by absentee ballot or at the polls November 8th.

Bernhardt lives in Minot, N.D.