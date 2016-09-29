Letter: Go after the refugee resettlement agency

Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is on the right track but on the wrong train. When speaking of the large influx of immigrants that are being brought into Fargo and Cass County yes they pose a great financial burden. But who should be accountable?

Going after or suing the federal government would be a daunting task. Go after the agency that brings them it. The agency that is paid to do so by the federal government. The agency that has the extra cash to build new buildings for their employees. That agency we all know is Lutheran Social Services. Cass County Social Services is burdened also.

Hold Lutheran Social Services feet to the fire. Make them more accountable to educated and acclimate their charges and share the financial burden rather than just "dump" and go back for another load.

LSS stated in The Forum that 90 plus percent of the immigrants find work here and pay taxes. Of that 90 percent, 87 percent hold their jobs long term, three months or more. Three months long term? Maybe the working force in Fargo should receive long term pensions from their employers after a solid three months on the job.

An example of the cost to the public was stated by Dr. Jeff Schatz, Fargo school superintendent when asked on "News and Views" KFGO. What is the cost to The Fargo School District? Dr. Schatz, 2 million. This likely applies to the number in West Fargo also. And don't leave out the rural Cass County schools and other agencies that take a hit. They are not immune to this influx either.

When looking to make change get on the right train. That is Lutheran Social Services.

Fuller lives in West Fargo.