Letter: West Fargo education is second to none

Last week, North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple and Superintendent of Public Instruction

Dauwen North Dakota's Teacher of the Year. It's just the latest reminder of the quality of education our community enjoys.

Prior to being elected to represent the new District 16 (which, incidentally, includes Sheyenne

High School), four years ago, I served the previous four years on the West Fargo School Board,

concluding my tenure there as board president. That experience taught me, first hand, the quality education our students receive.

Working with fellow board members, administrators, teachers, and students, I observed what

many of us may take for granted-- that our students are well served by many who are committed

to their academic success and a quality education which will prepare them for life.

I can also speak to that, first hand, as a West Fargo High School graduate, myself, and now as

the parent of a Sheyenne High School freshman.

Serving for the past four years on the Education Committee in the North Dakota House of

Representatives has only deepened my understanding of the need for quality education and my

commitment to it.

Quality education, of course, is dependent upon quality educators and Nanci Dauwen's recognition demonstrates just how high this standard is set in the West Fargo School District.

We join with the Governor and Superintendent in congratulating her on this distinction.

We also recognize that quality education begins at home and applaud the commitment of

parents in the West Fargo School District to their children' quality education.

We've set the bar high. Let's continue to work together to sustain and even improve that

commitment.

Rep. Koppelman, R-West Fargo, has represented District 16 in the N.D. House since 2012.