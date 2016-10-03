Letter: Yet another load of Piepkorn's claptrap

Once again The Forum and other media outlets have questioned and challenged claptrap emanating from the mouth of Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. This time it is in regard to refugees in our community.

The current discussion has caused me to wonder if he ever employs immigrants among the dozens of seasonal workers in his business, which was started by his father in the 1960s.

I also wonder if Piepkorn has ever attended a naturalization proceeding? Many in each group are refugees, and some of the New Americans take the Oath of Citizenship while wearing the uniform of the U.S. military branch in which they are serving.

Some foreign-born aspirants die in the service of our nation before achieving the minimum federal requirements. Others, including some from our community, have been deported as "Illegals" after one or more military combat tours, and denied the opportunity to possibly ever apply for U.S. citizenship.

What did Piepkorn have to do to earn his right to vote, run for elected office, and pontificate?

Saeger lives in Fargo.