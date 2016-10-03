Letter: Should have read rest of the paper

After seeing all of the letters and even televised news castigation of Shaun Moser's letters to The Forum, I'm surprised no one seems to have read the rest of that day's paper.

In the same issue that Moser lamented that some Muslim immigrants are abusing and committing crimes as our guests, there was a half-page story about the court case of a local incarcerated Muslim who robbed , beat and raped an area woman all the time proclaiming her to be his wife. Immediately below that report was a story of a local Muslim, also in jail, being turned down by the judge for a release so he could get out of jail to go to the funeral of his Muslim brother who used to live here and had just stabbed nine people in nearby St. Cloud. Minn.

What part of Moser's letter was so disturbing your sensibilities? Seems all too accurate to me.

Larson lives in Fargo.