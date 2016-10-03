Letter: Columnist Thomas will roll the dice

The September 28 opinion piece by Cal Thomas entitled "Now it's time for Trump" is one of the worst columns that I have ever read.

Thomas would like us to believe that Trump could clean up Washington in the same way that Jesus overturned the moneychangers in the Temple. Yes, this is the Trump who knows all about the Bible and "2 Corinthians".

Thomasl tells us that "choosing a president is always a "roll of the dice" (to use a Trump casino metaphor)". Thomas goes on to admit that "with Trump we don't know for sure what we'll get, beyond promises he has made and some contradictory positions he has taken.

Well, Mr. Thomas...those are certainly solid reasons for all of us to vote for Trump.

Then Thomas goes on to say that "only one candidate for president is capable of overturning the "money changers" in Washington. Perhaps that is one way in which Donald became rich. So...let's roll the dice again and see what we get. The odds are not very good...but we just might get lucky.

Bratlie lives in Fargo.