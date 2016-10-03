Letter: ND Measure 3 is about fairness

I believe that North Dakotans have the expectations that we are all equal and should be treated fairly, whether as neighbors, in business, in government and in the courts. I have been saddened to learn, however, that as a victim of crime, my rights are not only lesser than the person who committed the crime, but my rights can be ignored altogether. After all, I did not ask to be a victim and it changed my life forever. This just isn't right and it needs to stop. That is why Measure 3 needs to pass.

It isn't right to continue letting someone hurt by crime to be hurt again and again by a system that puts them at the back of the line. Without Measure 3, we are saying that if you were raped, assaulted, robbed or shot, you actually aren't that critical to the equation. Your side of the story, your perspective, your participation and your awareness are not really all that important.

We know that's not true and it's time our laws reflected it. Vote "yes" on Measure 3.

Boyer lives in Bismarck.