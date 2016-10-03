Letter: Meaning of Christmas season sacrificed

Will Christmas decorations be sold year round? What has happened to our society? Why are we giving in to the changes that big business is shoving down our throats. It sickens me that the Christmas celebration has been so watered down that it is based on the all-mighty dollar rather than the birth of Jesus. I wonder how many children know what the true meaning of Christmas is.

Before you call me a Grinch, I will tell you that Christmas is special to me. Religion, family and celebration. But it is hard to celebrate when the real observance has been taken over by big business.

Please ponder these thoughts as you are going out shopping.

Hopewell lives in Pingree, N.D.