Letter: We must accept the truth about Islam

Hard to stay silent when I see any letter criticizing Islam get shot down in flames.

The people of FM deserve to know the truth, which they will never get from the mass media: Islam is the most dangerous entity ever to appear on earth. For 1,400 years Islam has been butchering its way across the Middle East, Africa, India to Malaysia and Indonesia, has tried to enter Europe, mostly unsuccessfully, until now, with the recent ongoing invasion by "refugees," very few women and children, 70-80 percent military-age men.

People maybe think Islam has always been here. It has not. It appeared about in the year 700 A.D., when false prophet, Mohammed, appeared and imagined he heard a god speaking to him to write the Quran, which is pure ideology, nothing else. Mohammed could not read or write so had to dictate to an as-told-to writer.

The Middle East and northern Africa was once Christian and Jewish.

During years working in Fargo I met many Muslims and became good friends with some of them, so I have no doubt there are many Muslims who want only to raise families in safety and live in peace.

If only that was all Islam wanted. It is not. The leadership of Islam has not changed. The 21st century means nothing to them; they want the whole world darkened under Sharia Law, which no civilized, intelligent person could ever want.

Muslims who leave Islam become apostate, a death sentence.

North Dakota and most of America are now experiencing the first wave of Islam. There are three phases (waves) required for takeover. Iran, Afghanistan, Lebanon, are fairly recent takeovers.

Phase 1: (STEALTH JIHAD) Be friendly with the infidel (us) and lie to them (taquiyya.)

Phase 2: (DEFENSIVE JIHAD) Look at Europe, especially Sweden, the new rape capital.

Phase 3: (OFFENSIVE JIHAD) Iraq, Syria, northern Africa, Nigeria, all on fire.

Three distinct "kinds" of Muslims, the Good, the Bad, the Ugly. Islam keeps over a billion people in ideological slavery.

