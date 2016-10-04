Letter: The real abusers are in the court system

I know I'm painting a target on my back. I'm OK with that. Why? Because the truth will set you free.

For those who know me, you know I require proof, not evidence, but proof. I love to play the devil's advocate, however, I have seen proof in the Tricia Taylor case that she and her children have not only been victims of domestic abuse, but also family court abuse.

Aarin Nyraard is the first perpetrator of this abuse; the state's attorney office, is the second; and third and most relevant perpetrator of this abuse is the "Honorable" Susan Solheim.

Police act and react to situations of domestic abuse first, and they do their job. They file the reports, forward to the state, but what the state and the court chooses to do is the most relevant. Courts, especially Family Court, LOVE abusers. Hand children over to an abusive parent means more money generated through the "system." Why? A protective parent will never let a case stay closed until their child(ren) are safe.

Tricia Taylor took the courageous step to end the cycle of abuse, forfeit her freedom, and protect her children. The courts have her labeled as a felon, but she is nothing less than a hero.

Robinette lives in Fargo.