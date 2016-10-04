Letter: Ferragut column was disappointing

The overall intent to stir students to be responsible for their decisions and actions is a good one, however it was gone about in a demeaning and ignorant fashion. First of all, the description of the students and the profiling that goes on throughout is disappointing to read. It doesn't show much more insight than the students showed when making those decisions.

By assuming that they "probably grew up in small towns with rural values, and likely with few life

experiences outside of the Midwest" and because they have white skin and blonde hair seems to be the naïve approach that this article is supposed to be speaking out against. Also as it is assumed that they are Christian and their morals are all off, this attack on our youth seems to be far from a Christian approach.

As we hope to better our communities and the world, our approach should not be to chastise and demean our youth. In no way were these behaviors acceptable. They were disappointing, sad and humiliating for our community, but hopefully there were lessons learned and changes can be made in the future.

Homogeneous doesn't mean white, it means of the same kind. As far as I can tell, you, Mr. Ferragut and these "racists" are homogeneous.

Haugen lives in Thompson, N.D.