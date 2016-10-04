Letter: Thank you all for Handi-Wheels auction

To all the good people of the Fargo-Moorhead area:

I want to thank you all for the donations to the Handi-Wheels annual Silent Auction and Spaghetti feed. Without all of your support, it couldn't happen. Every year it gets better.

I also look forward to seeing you all at the Feed on Nov. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in north Fargo. Thank you and bless you all.

Need information on how to help, please call 701-232-3231.

Peterson lives in Fargo.