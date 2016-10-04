Letter: Rep. Paul Marquart represents us very well

I'm sure by now that you have seen and heard the false and misleading negative ads against Rep. Paul Marquart, (DFL-Dilworth) from the Twin Cities metro special interests.

I have never seen this type of mean politics in a local election like we are experiencing this year.

As a long-time resident of Dilworth, I have known Marquart as our mayor and now as our state representative. There is no other person I know who works harder or cares more for his constituents than Marquart. He always has our best interests and concerns in mind.

Marquart has our backs and stands up for us and rural Minnesota against the big city metro special interests. That is why I will be voting again this year for Rep. Marquart.

Aasness lives in Dilworth.