Letter: It's the bigots we should really fear

Hey Fargo, We owe James Nelson a debt of gratitude for alerting us to the dangers of Islam (online letter). We were all being lulled into a false sense of security. Those colorful, diverse ethnic markets springing up all over? Yup, fronts for Islamic State. And what about all of the local Muslims running for public office on the Sharia platform? It's been staring us in the face the whole time. And the diligent, punctual, good-natured Muslims I worked with in Fargo retail? It's getting bad all right.