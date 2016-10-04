Letter: Say 'no' to Moorhead school levy extension

Moorhead schools are again asking the voters for more tax money in a deceitful way. They are trying to extend the operating levy that will not even expire until 2020. They are starting early to make sure they have several attempts to pass it. The district website and several media outlets indicate in bold letters that there will be no tax increase to voters if they pass the levy. Let's look back at the report from the first attempt in 2009.

"The levy would have raised taxes by an estimated $183 a year on a $100,000 home and by $457 a year on a $250,000 home, according to estimates prepared by Ehlers & Associates, Inc., the district's financial advisers. Taxpayers in Moorhead are paying off a $64 million bond that funded a major facilities overhaul in 2004." And now a 78 million dollar bond from 2015."

The school board must think taxpayers in Moorhead are stupid. Why not say to them do you want to continue the short term increase in taxes you approved in 2010 until 2030? Let's say I built a new house in 2004, then realized I don't make enough money to keep the lights on so I borrowed money to help me get by for 10 years from the taxpayers. Then I built another house in 2015 and realized I didn't have enough money to keep the lights in this house either so I started asking for money to keep the lights on in my new house in 2016 knowing I can't even get that money until 2020. Do you get the point?

I think the Moorhead school administration and leadership must have flown to Washington, D.C., to get some special finance training from Congress and the president. Don't lie to the taxpayers, tell the truth, like we don't know what we are doing. Will you help us figure out how to pay to operate our schools forever? I bet they ask for another building bond before 2020, then an increase in the operating levy. Math must not be a strong point for the school board.

Norqua lives in Moorhead.