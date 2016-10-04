Letter: Say 'yes' to medical marijuana for ND

Measure 5, the legalizing of medical marijuana, will directly affect my family. I grew up on a farm in North Dakota and was taught by my alcoholic father that marijuana (cannabis) was a horrible drug that would destroy my life. Little did I know that as a 70-year- old retired teacher and grandmother, I would throw all caution to the wind and search for this drug to help my daughter find relief.

Karla was diagnosed 6 1/2 years ago with stage 4 colon cancer. Her treatments include high dose steroids, anti-nausea and addictive pain meds, and laxatives all to lessen the side effects of multiple surgeries and chemotherapies.

We are OK with doctors treating her with these important, although horrific, life-saving medications but we deny her the right to use MM to bring relief.

I helped Karla find and use MM following her last chemo treatment in April. She was given all the above mentioned drugs, but nothing was working. After using MM I watched in disbelief as, in a matter of minutes, she went from being in wretched hell to sitting up in a chair saying, "if it wasn't dark, I'd go for a walk around the block." Do you believe in miracles? For us that night, medical marijuana was a miracle.

Please, educate yourself. Search the benefits of cannabis. Think about all the children and adults with cancer, PTSD, Parkinson's, MS, ALS, dementia, epilepsy and more that can, if they desire, find relief using it. Let's not let one more patient or caregiver have to break the law or move to another state in order to help a loved one. Karla and I have already discussed both options should the cancer return. I am personally asking for your help with a "yes" vote on Measure 5.

Kersten lives in Newburg, N.D.