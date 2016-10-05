Letter: F-M Diversion is not a neutral project

So the Minnesota DNR has spoken. Maybe it is time to stop, take a deep breath, and listen.

Does anyone realize what we are talking about when we say that we want to spend $2,200,000,000? Those are a lot of zeros and it is coming from your pocket. Sales taxes have been extended and property tax values have increased along with the mill levies.

The DNR made the obvious observation that much has already been done to mitigate flood damage. With the buyouts, permanent dikes and walls and other measures, the effort to protect against a major flood every 15 to 20 years has been significantly reduced.

And let us consider that the diversion is not a neutral project in its effect on others. Other landowners will suffer from the construction of the dam/diversion.

In a letter to the editor which I wrote many years ago, I asserted that the major reason for the push for a diversion was to provide for expansion of the city to the south. That assertion is now considered a fact. Why does the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area need to pay for something that benefits so few and at the expense of so many?

Rauser lives in Fargo.