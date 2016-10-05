Letter: Let beavers provide FM flood protection

Mother Nature has her own "sandbaggers" for flood control, but they are annually being killed off by the thousands.

A number of years ago I walked into a huge warehouse just outside Detroit Lakes, Minn. It was dark, but as my eyes adjusted, I saw from the dim winter light coming through the windows that the entire floor was covered with the bodies of a multitude of frozen beaver. They had been trapped and thrown there, waiting to be pelted.

These were the bodies of the "Beaver Corps of Engineers," the greatest dam builders Mother Nature has. Instead of trapping them, we should let them protect Fargo-Moorhead from flooding with something better than sandbags—small dams at the headwaters of the streams that collectively create flooding in the first place. Let me explain.

Following the flooding of Grand Forks a number of year ago, a study was done by North Dakota State University. It looked into a proposal to restore wetlands to the environment as a means of flood control. The study found that small earthen dams at the headwaters of the tributaries to the Red River are the most efficient means of flood control, but there were some limitations.

First, they would put a lot of agricultural land out of production, creating financial loss. Secondly, for the dams to be efficient, they would have to be lowered prior to the snow melt-off and spring rains, because a full dam cannot hold more water from run-off. It just goes over the top.

The labor involved in making the earthen dams, installing valves and piping and in going around to lower them at just the right time would also be costly, the study noted.

So, the whole idea was dropped. Wetlands were not restored.

Now back to the Beaver Corps of Engineers. Beavers, if they are around, build dams. Yes, they put agricultural land out of production, but possibly, instead of worrying about that, the ponds could be used for growing wild rice. Even if these ponds could not be financially productive, the cost savings, even if farmers were compensated, might be advantageous in comparison to the billions of dollars now estimated for the cost of the Fargo-Moorhead diversion.

And guess what beaver do besides build dams? They monitor the level of the dams. Just before the end of winter when the ice gets really thick on their ponds, they need to create a space between the bottom of the ice and the top of the water so they can come up for air. How do they do this? They dig a hole in the dam at just the right height to lower the water to just the right depth to create air space under the ice. When the snow melts and spring rains come, the Beaver Corps of Engineers has done the job of lowering the dam water for us, creating a multitude of holding ponds.

Result? Fargo and Moorhead protected downstream from flooding. Might be worth looking into.

Horsley lives in Fargo.