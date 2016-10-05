Letter: Donald Trump's PTSD remarks are offensive

Donald Trump spoke at a veterans' rally in Virginia on Monday, Oct 3rd, during which he addressed the high rates of veteran PTSD and suicide. "They see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over and you're strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can't handle it."

As a veteran I took personal offense to this statement as I have been struggling with this diagnosis sinse returning home some 10 years ago from Iraq.

Hundreds and thousands of soldiers are affected by PTSD from what we did or saw during war time and we need support not public shame. Organizations like the DAV, VFW, Veteran Centers and VA's are trying their best to assist us in advocacy, mental health assistance, suicide prevention and connections to other services needed for this daily struggle.

Experiencing and witnessing what veterans go through is a serious issue as 22 soldiers a day are taking their own lives and we need continued support because it's hard enough for us to ask for help let alone listen to Trump's hot air machine.

Deery lives in Fargo.