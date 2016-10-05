Letter: Forum perpetuates fear, misunderstanding

I was disappointed to see that The Forum chose to publish the Oct. 3 letter written by Austin Culp, "Islam is not peaceful." You are choosing to perpetuate fear and misunderstanding. I doubt that Culp is a religious scholar; he didn't say in his letter. If you look at the Old Testament of the Bible, it is at least as violent as the Koran. Would you have published a letter saying that Judaism and Jews are not peaceful?

Religious passages or any writing taking out of context can be used to prove any point of view. Journalists should know that. How can he equate politically motivated Islamic terrorists with law abiding people simply practicing their freedom to worship? Please think twice about publishing such divisive nonsense.

I don't profess to be a good Christian, but I assume there are many on your staff and many of your readers who are. I don't think it was very "Christian" of you to publish such a hateful letter when Jesus himself preached a message of love and acceptance.

Keenan lives in Rochert, Minn.