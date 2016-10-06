Letter: Service professionals to be celebrated

Central Service professionals are being celebrated for their important role and commitment to patient safety during the annual International Central Service Week, October 9 - 15, 2016. The International Association of Healthcare Central Service Materiel Management (IAHCSMM) has served more than 27,000 Central Service professionals in the U.S. and abroad by providing educational and professional development opportunities for these professionals.

Central Service professionals are integral members of the health care team who are responsible for decontaminating, inspecting, assembling, disassembling, packaging, and sterilizing reusable surgical instruments or devices in a health care facility that are essential for patient safety.

If you or someone you love has undergone a surgical procedure, a Central Service professional was directly responsible for the cleaning and sterilization of the instruments used throughout your operation.

Please join us in honoring these dedicated Central Service professionals by celebrating International Central Service Week October 9 - 15.

Motl lives in Fargo.