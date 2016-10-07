Letter: Diversion takes care of wealthy folks

Did you ever think that a large number of people represented by these Minnesota Democrats are not supporters of the diversion. Even more so, the way that it has been approached by the "Good Ol Boys" club that comprises Fargo's city government.

How many millions of dollars went to build even more expensive homes in Oxbow and rebuild a failing golf course? Those who say Fargo isn't building this diversion in part to assist their expansion south are delusional. So far, they have been winning certain community support by throwing around large amounts of tax payer dollars (I'm talking to you Oxbow).

This project has been pushed from the start. Their minds were made up that this was going to happen before they followed all the proper channels to get it accomplished. Now millions have been spent, and they are almost at the point of no return.

In the end, they will continue to push until this diversion is completed. I just hope, given the immense amount of money spent, there is some digging into where this money went. As a taxpayer, it is painful to watch a municipality write out blank checks to build a lavish high end golf course community (again, talking to you Oxbow).

Ratajczak lives in Moorhead.