Letter: Measure 4 language earns it a 'no'

The more I think I learn about Measure 4, the more I feel I may not actually understand. I know

one thing for sure, I'm voting No on Measure 4 because being confused about the purpose of a proposal does not sit well with me.

When I read through Measure 4's nine-page long document, one of the four sentences actually

describing the programs for which the new tax money would go led me to believe that at least some of the new tax money would be spent on programs that would help smokers quit, or keep kids from starting. The document says that about 5 percent will go toward disease detection, prevention, treatment, and control. I assumed that meant anti-smoking programs. Now I hear from the sponsoring committee that none of the new tax money would go toward those programs. I find that rather deceptive.

It's interesting that the supporters of this measure seem to try to make us think this is about helping people quit smoking or keeping others from starting. Now I find out about $70 million a year in new taxes would have nothing to do with anti-smoking programs.

I'm voting "no" on Measure 4 because I don't know what to believe.

Brown lives in Fargo.