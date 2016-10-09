Letter: Will North Dakota embarrass itself on Nov. 8?

In Minnesota, voters who care about respect and prosperity will support Hillary Clinton. She's the only real conservative on the ticket. She'll carry Minnesota, where "all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average."

As a proud conservative, however, I'm sad to say that it's North Dakota voters who are in danger of voting for Donald Trump, an unethical man (search "Trump Foundation"). There's a very real chance that North Dakota will embarrass itself by supporting this dangerous Russian sympathizer (search Putin) on Nov. 8.

Liar, racist, etc.

The Huffington Post points out that "Donald Trump regularly incites political violence and is a serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, misogynist and birther who has repeatedly pledged to ban all Muslims—1.6 billion members of an entire religion—from entering the U.S." Trump is a scam artist (search "Trump University"), incompetent businessman (search Trump tax return revelations) and sexist (search Miss Universe or other women he's trashed, or search the comments he's made about dating his own daughter).

He talks about bringing a business expertise to the White House. In one year alone, he lost almost a billion dollars. That's expertise? He's a common tax cheat who takes advantage of tax loopholes (available only to the wealthy) and of hardworking North Dakotans by not paying his fair share of taxes. He thinks that's smart. In fact, it came to light last week that he almost certainly hasn't paid any federal taxes in at least 18 years. He would be right at home in a Third World banana republic.

Dignity, pride?

Fortunately, North Dakotans with dignity and pride won't vote for Trump. If you're a North Dakota woman, you can't vote for Donald, a misogynist, because he disrespects you and your daughter. If you vote for him, you're slapping yourself on the cheek with a switch. If you're a man, you can't vote for Donald unless you're a weakling like him who insults women. If you're a Bison, voting for Donald is a slap in the face to every woman and minority associated with North Dakota State University. If you're a University of North Dakota Fighting Hawk, a vote for Donald is a vote against our servicemen and women. Donald disrespects and insults patriots (search John McCain or Khizr Khan). Do you?

A weak man

If you're a member of a minority ethnic or racial or religious group, Donald has encouraged his followers to beat you up at his rallies. He calls Mexican-Americans rapists and drug runners. He makes racist remarks about African-Americans. He has no dignity, but rants and sends sexist tweets at 3 a.m. Martin Sheen, who played a better president on "West Wing" than Trump could ever be, calls him an "empty-headed moron."

Donald Trump, an unbelievably weak man, is the problem, not the solution. If North Dakota votes for him on Nov.8, they owe every real conservative like me an apology. Vote for the true conservative. Vote for Hillary Clinton.

Davis lives in Moorhead.