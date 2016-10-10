Letter: Don't believe lies about Measure 4

If my only source of information on N.D. Measure 4 were the slick mailers received at least weekly, I would believe that my taxes (income or property) would be raised 400 percent. In truth, the tax increase is only on tobacco products. Currently the state tax on is 44 cents (as it has been for the last 23 years), ranking us 47th in the nation, far below New York at $4.35 or neighboring Minnesota at $3. The proposed tax is $2.20.

The goal of Measure 4 is to save lives by reducing and preventing tobacco use. Increased tax is proven to be one of the most effective tools to prevent kids under age 18 ever starting tobacco use. (The estimate is that 20 percent, or 5,800 N.D. kids, will be deterred from smoking.) The secondary goal is to encourage current tobacco users to quit, using the state cessation plan already funded by tobacco settlement dollars.

Concern for their bottom line is fueling the opposition to Measure 4 by R.J. Reynolds Co. and the parent company of Philip Morris who, by October 7th, had poured $3.4million into anti-Measure #4 ads.

Long term health care costs will decrease with the decrease in tobacco usage. North Dakota is projected to save nearly $246.57million from reduction in adult and youth tobacco use. The estimated 5-7 year State savings in the Medicaid program is $830,000.

Much concern has been expressed about the effect of the current budget cuts on vital health and veteran's needs. Half the increased revenue from this tobacco tax will create a veterans' trust fund with the balance for creation of a community health fund for a comprehensive behavioral health plan (including mental health and substance abuse issues), county-level health services, and a chronic illness prevention and control program. Vote Yes on Measure 4!

Urdahl lives in Jamestown, N.D.