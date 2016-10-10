Letter: Values and respect for life still matter in US

She stated, "we are a nation made up of mostly of Christians but are not a Christian nation and certainly not a nation of any specific Christian church." Very difficult to respond, since I am certainly not as educated and astute as she. I am elderly, semi-educated in her view, but do still have values that hopefully matter.

I realize this is a complicated situation. I value the sanctity of life and uphold it in the highest esteem. I would hope and pray that somehow we hang onto our basic beliefs. I wonder how our country has gone so far askew.

I challenge all Americans to review our values, what really matters and what we as a persons of value consider what our future should be. I hope that our children, grandchildren and future generations would incorporate the values of what our heritage really is.

Mrozla lives in Fargo.