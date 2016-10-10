Letter: Let's do away with ND treasurer's office

Like the old-fashioned telephone booth that was on Broadway in Fargo, the North Dakota Treasurer's Office once had a purpose. As times change, needs change. Like the telephone booth — now replaced by cell phones, laptops, and other technologies — the work of Treasurer's Office has been replaced by the Tax Commissioner, Office of Management and Budget, and Bank of North Dakota.

We don't need the Treasurer's Office anymore. And we clearly don't need to be paying for it. By pruning state government and closing the Treasurer's Office, we would save North Dakota taxpayers thousands of dollars now — just by freeing up office space. We would also free up additional millions that we could invest in property tax relief and life-saving behavioral health services across our state.

Budget shortfalls require cuts, but not by sacrificing crucial relief and services. Instead, we should cut unnecessary functions of government like the Treasurer's Office.

This systemic change isn't about personalities. If citizens want status-quo government and unneeded tax spending, they should vote for incumbent Kelly Schmidt. If they want fair and efficient government, they should vote Tim Mathern for Treasurer. If elected, I'll put 30 years of Senate experience to work in closing the North Dakota Treasurer's Office for good.

Sen. Mathern, D-Fargo, has represented District 11 in the N.D. House since 1986.