Letter: Feel-good efforts not enough for Moorhead

Moorhead's minimal population growth over the last 40 years has been a result of Fargo's and West Fargo's vast growth over that same time period.

My premise has always been and continues to be that if our leaders develop border city legislation with policies that equal the tax playing field for businesses and citizens living on the border that we could change our growth trajectory to match our neighbors to the West. The result would be a more healthy, vibrant community.

I know it wouldn't be easy. It would take more than a decade and maybe two to get legislation written and passed, to market and implement the programs, and to see any measurable results, but we can do it! There are successful examples in many states we can draw from, including some ND programs.

We can accomplish our growth goal to create a more sustainable and healthy community by electing and appointing leaders that understand the meaningful differences between our tax code and ND's. Our leaders need to understand economics and how to apply tax incentive programs over extended periods of time to achieve desirable outcomes and how to measure results. Most importantly our leaders need to have a long term view of the problems and solutions and the ability and fortitude to overcome obstacles so they don't fall short because of their or the publics desire for quick fixes.

Art on sidewalks, Japanese Gardens, Shop in Moorhead programs, Moorhead 56560 pride, applying for and winning marketing awards, positive PR campaigns, and other such initiatives are pleasant ways to make us all feel good in the short term about being in Moorhead and I appreciate the efforts of the people who create and implement these ideas. However, they do not nor will they ever have a meaningful impact on our growth trajectory in the decades to follow.

Making Moorhead competitive and vibrant will require a long term plan with undeterred determination without reward or fanfare for the people who do the hard work over a long time period.

Gramer lives in Moorhead.