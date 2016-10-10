Letter: What about benefits of new Americans?

I see there is also a benefit. I work alongside several refugees filling all level of jobs. Initially there may have been money spent to get my coworkers resettled, but now they are working, shopping, paying taxes, contributing to the local economy.

I'm wondering: What is the economic impact of the refugees? Where would some of the local employers be without the them, considering the shortage of people to fill jobs in our region? What is the impact of the taxes they pay, local and state? Maybe the federal government doesn't foot the whole bill, but it is federal dollars flowing into our economy.

I feel proud that our community has supported refuges and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to get to know these people and their histories.

Brakvatne lives in Fargo.