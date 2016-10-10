Letter: Maybe Sen. Hoeven will find his backbone

I am deeply disappointed in Sen. John Hoeven's, R-N.D., response to the recently leaked tape of Donald Trump. While Sen. Hoeven calls Trump's comments and behavior "offensive and wrong", he says nothing about ending his support for a man who brags about sexually assaulting women and being able to get away

with it because of his fame.

Beyond the fact that he still supports this disgusting human being, Sen. Hoeven's meek little statement actually says a lot about what he thinks of North Dakotans. Let's be honest: Sen. Hoeven is going to win re-election in a landslide. As a Democrat, even I know that. So, why won't he stand on his North Dakota principles and disavow the man who is at the head of the Republican ticket? Could it be because he thinks that he might actually lose support from North Dakota voters? That he believes that North Dakotans support Trump's comments and behavior? That Trump, a man who goes against almost everything self-professed "common sense" NoDaks believe in, will still win this state and that he better not swim against that tide

lest he win by 15-20 percent instead of 30-35 percent?

Sen. Hoeven's refusal to withdraw his support tells you everything you need to know about how he views not only Donald Trump, but the voters of North Dakota. But, maybe by the time this message is sent and received, Sen. Hoeven will have discovered his backbone and stated that he refuses to vote for one of the most unqualified candidates for president ever.

As noted scholar Mr. Ferris Bueller once stated: Life moves pretty fast. Let's hope Sen. Hoeven doesn't let this opportunity to take a stand pass him by.

Stromenger lives in Fargo.