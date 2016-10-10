Letter: 'Lovelies' sure to stimulate 'male bantering'

Questioning myself, I realized that 11 years ago I probably said something that would be interpreted by today's standards as derogatory towards the female of the species.

Eleven years ago to our current times probably 99.99 percent of men could admit to the same type of accusation. Possibly males as young as grade school, especially with all the sex promotion being taught in the Public School System.

Quite frankly, and more then likely concerning an 11 year time span, 99.99 percent of the female's of the species have referred to males with a similar vibrant tone - after all, do they not exceed males in almost every category these days?

Watching the video of the Trumpster, I couldn't help but notice the posturing of the young women associated with this questionable crisis. Her flirtatious demeanor would of definitely fuel any red blooded American Male group to engage in an onslaught of "male bantering" in reference to the lovelies amongst one's peers.

Thanks again candidate Trump, for giving the media another opportunity to reveal how stereotypically bankrupt we as a Republic are.

"One Nation?....Under Trump?!"'

Hanson lives in Fargo.