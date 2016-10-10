Letter: Hoeven and Cramer must reject Donald Trump

Donald Trump's recently revealed comments in which he brags about sexually assaulting women must be the last straw. Trump's comments expose his character, including a consistent lack of respect for women, minorities, the disabled and so many other Americans.

In the last hours, Trump's latest example of inexcusable behavior has driven some Republican leaders to join scores of others who had already rejected their party's nominee for president. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has unendorsed Trump. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., has unendorsed Trump. Sen. John Thune. R-S.D., the third-ranking Republican in the Senate, has called for Trump to be replaced on the Republican ticket.

The question for North Dakota voters is: How long will it take Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Congressman Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., to withdraw their support for a man who bragged about sexually assaulting women? How long will it take them to join more than 50 former Republican national security professionals in recognizing that Donald Trump is a danger to the nation?

How long will it take them to join former Republican presidents George H. W. Bush and George Bush, former Republican presidential nominees Mitt Romney and John McCain, and former Republican Secretary of State and General Collin Powell in rejecting Donald Trump?

How long will it take Hoeven and Cramer — one of Trump's most ardent cheerleaders — to conclude, as 30 former Republican members of Congress have, that Trump lacks the "competence, intelligence, judgment and temperament" to be president?

Think about that. Donald Trump lacks the "competence, intelligence, judgment and temperament" to be president. Those are not my words; they are the words of Hoeven and Cramer's colleagues.

Rep. Glassheim, D-Grand Forks, is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.