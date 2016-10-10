Letter: Measure 4 flawed and should be rejected

If you've taken time to understand what the sponsors of Measure 4 are suggesting, then you may find a number of things troubling. I know I have.

Who in our state wouldn't want to help the veterans who have served us so well over the years? Of course we do. But Measure 4 is flawed and forces a small percentage of North Dakota taxpayers to foot the bill. I don't think that's fair.

If we want to do more to help veterans, then I believe we should all be paying a fair share, not burdening a small percentage of our friends and neighbors with this new 400 percent cigarette tax increase. I just don't think that's the North Dakota Way.

If you've read the Measure 4 document, then you'll see how complex it is. It's nine pages long, and in my opinion it's extremely vague, full of changes to North Dakota law with new regulations and mandates. But when you get right down to it there are only four sentences that describe the programs that the money would be spent on, and that's not particularly clear either. I can't vote for something that is so confusing with so little detail on specifically where the new tax money is going.

I urge you to join me in voting "no" on Measure 4.

Good lives in Fargo.