Letter: I will vote for life on Election Day

This is a quote from National Right to Life:

"Hillary Clinton voted in favor of partial-birth abortions, she supports dismemberment abortions, and she even supports abortions after 20 weeks when the baby can feel pain!" ... "Even worse, Hillary Clinton has pledged to appoint only U.S. Supreme Court justices who will keep abortion on demand the law of the land. Hillary Clinton wants to guarantee abortion for generations to come. And as President she would have the power to do just that!"

"In Contrast, Donald Trump has pledged to appoint only pro-life U.S. Supreme Court Justices. Donald Trump opposes using your tax dollars to pay for abortions and supports the Hyde Amendment. Donald Trump opposes funding of organizations that perform abortions. And Donald Trump supports laws to protect unborn babies. "

Someone asked me if I would have voted for King David or Moses if they were running. With the smear tactics in today's campaign, I probably wouldn't have voted for either. I am not saying that Trump is a David or a Moses, but I will vote for life and I think God would support that.

Proverbs 31:8 Speak up for those who have no voice, for the justice of all who are appointed to destruction.

Nelson lives in Wadena, Minn.