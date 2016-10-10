Letter: A possible solution to diversion dilemma

Perhaps in regards to our FM Diversion dilemma some ancient words of wisdom might be helpful. The Seventh Commandment reads: "You shall not steal."

"What does this mean? We are to fear and love God, so that we neither take our neighbors' money or property nor acquire them by using shoddy merchandise or crooked deals, but instead help them to improve and protect their property and income."

If at the end of the day all parties involved in the diversion dilemma can't say, "Well that worked out about as good as it could have for all of us;" and if all parties, city and country alike, are not able to have

some admiration for the efforts put forth by the other, and thus make it possible to be even better at being community, city and country together, than we were before, then perhaps we will have fallen short of helping one another "improve and protect their property and income."

Maybe along the way we will need to engage the Eighth Commandment as well. "You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor." "What does this mean? We are to fear and love God, so that we do not tell lies about our neighbors, betray or slander them, or destroy their reputations. Instead we are to come to their defense, speak well of them, and interpret everything they do in the best possible light."

Even if people don't put much stock in the Ten Commandments, nor desire to fear and love God, these still seem like helpful words of wisdom as to how to treat one another. However, knowing the difficulty of practicing such wisdom the resources quoted (The Bible, Luther's Small Catechism) also have words of

wisdom about forgiveness. Maybe someone will write about that another day.

Rev. Ellingson is with the Wolverton, Minn. Lutheran Church.