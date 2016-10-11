Letter: Only one candidate has the 'disorder'

As a licensed mental health professional in the state of North Dakota, I know that personality disorders are conditions in which people have traits that cause them to behave in socially unacceptable ways, limiting their ability to function. Narcissistic personality disorder is one of several types of personality disorders.

The current, recognized diagnostic guide is the DSM-5. Its outline of narcissistic personality disorder features include the following: having an exaggerated sense of self-importance; expecting to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it; exaggerating your achievements and talents; being preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate; believing that you are superior; requiring constant admiration; having a sense of entitlement; expecting special favors and unquestioning compliance with your expectations; taking advantage of others to get what you want; having an inability to recognize the needs and feelings of others; believing others envy you; and behaving in an arrogant or haughty manner.

Underlying the above bravado is difficulty handling anything perceived as criticism, as well as feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliation. The Mayo Clinic website provides additional information on narcissistic personality disorder and those so-characterized deserve understanding.

Although some of the features of narcissistic personality disorder may project a person of confidence, if all 12 features above are present in any one candidate, Be Careful Who You Vote For.

Hildebrand lives in Bismarck.