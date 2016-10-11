Letter: Business as usual for the goold old boys

When Doug Burgum announced his intention to run for governor of North Dakota he expressed a desire to break up the Republican good old boys in Bismarck, citing Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's lengthy political career. But we see by expensive front-page ads in The Forum that Burgum is endorsing incumbent Tim Flakoll for the North Dakota State Senate.

With 18 years in politics, Flakoll is a card-carrying member of that good old boys network. If residents of north Fargo's District 44 want independent, responsible leadership, they will elect Merrill Piepkorn to the state Senate. Piepkorn has been serving our community for years through neighborhood, school, church, youth mentoring and countless other activities. Talk to his neighbors, fellow church members, and education and youth leaders about that. Not a good old boy, Piepkornl has no legislative baggage. That's a big plus these days. He will go to Bismarck with a clean slate and no agenda other than to represent the people of north Fargo, not out-of-state corporations and other interests that are bent on harvesting North Dakota's resources for their own profit and purposes.

Jansen lives in Fargo.