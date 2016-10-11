Letter: Bolinske had every right to be upset

I am a North Dakota attorney who has acted as co-trial counsel with Bolinske in a number of court cases. I know him to be an outstanding North Dakota trial attorney. He seeks justice and the truth. He is a tenacious fighter on behalf of his clients. And I hope that people of North Dakota will vote to elect him to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The prior newspaper article indicates that Bolinske was upset by Mr. Tufte's use of a poll of North Dakota attorneys that was conducted by the State Bar Association. I fully understand why Bolinske was upset and ready to challenge use of that poll.

The poll was based on responses by only 248 of the total 2,934 North Dakota attorneys who were surveyed. In other words, less than 10 percent of the North Dakota attorneys had even responded to the poll, which makes the poll results essentially meaningless as to what the vast majority of North Dakota attorneys think about the two attorneys in question. Nonetheless, at the Cass County Bar Association meeting, Tufte presented the poll results in support of his candidacy — without including the important fact that less than 10 percent of those surveyed had even responded to the poll. And without this caveat, the poll results truly skew and misrepresent the truth.

Year in and year out, judges in North Dakota are typically first appointed by the "powers that be", without any real consideration by the people of North Dakota. This is one of those exceptionally rare opportunities where there is an open seat on the North Dakota Supreme Court. Bolinske is one of the rare and exceptional candidates who can be the people's voice on the Supreme Court. I hope that the people of North Dakota will elect Bolinske.

