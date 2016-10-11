Letter: Mismanagement obvious at Legislature

familiar? A drop in oil prices and poor fiscal management caused the state of Louisiana to fall into a "historic fiscal crisis". If nothing changes, we are on the same track.

An example of our Republican-led Legislature's poor fiscal management was their lack of support for volunteer emergency responders. Volunteer firefighters save taxpayers over $180-million- dollars per year yet the 2015 Legislature denied PTSD treatment for First Responders (HB 1317) and stripped worker's compensation benefits from volunteers (HB 1102). In the same session, District 22's Rep. Wes Belter, R-Fargo, sponsored a last minute bill which gave a huge tax break to oil companies (HB 1476) causing our state to miss out on $13-million- dollars a month.

Now we are facing a $1-billion- dollar budget shortfall and a volunteer shortage.

Something is not working and we need change in Bismarck. As your representative, I will be a new voice who will stand up for the men & women who keep us safe.

Peterson, Casselton, N.D., is Democratic candidate for District 22 House of Representatives.