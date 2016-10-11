Letter: Story reminded of family history

Reading through The Forum on Thursday, Oct. 6, I eagerly read Bob Lind's folksy Neighbors column, which featured an article devoted to "living in a log house." I didn't get very far into the column when my grandfather's name popped out at me. My grandfather was Ed Arnold who was quoted several times regarding the log cabin he built sometime in the 1800s. I don't know the exact date, but my father, Alvin Arnold II, was born in that log cabin on Dec. 3,1893.

Ed Arnold's actual name was Willard Edgar Arnold. His father, Alvin Arnold I, also built and lived in a log cabin in the Portland, N.D., area before Portland was named. That settlement was basically a spot along the Goose River where people of English and/or Scandinavian descent settled in 1870. Alvin I and his wife, Helen, came from Yankton, Dakota Territory to settle along the Goose River with several other weary wagon travelers who put down roots in that rich farming community.

Great-grandfather's log cabin has long since disappeared, but there is an indent still visible in the ground where it once stood. The location is in what is known today as the old Portland Park, north of Portland.

Thanks for the reminder of our modern-day conveniences. Truly makes me thankful for those who came before us.

Langseth lives in Harvey, N.D.