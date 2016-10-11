Letter: Let's force LSS out of the shadows

Recently, I contacted Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota and requested an electronic copy of a document they created and sent to the Office of Refugee Resettlement entitled, "2017 Reception and Placement Abstract."

This is the planning document that LSS uses each year to prove to the federal government that the number of refugees they are requesting to be sent to North Dakota can actually be serviced by LSS and that Cass County and the cities of Fargo and West Fargo can provide adequate housing and services for the 400 + refugees that LSS have requested. It lists all the services and amenities that can be provided by the local (not state or federal) government. A Freedom of Information Act request for the same document to the ORR did not receive a reply.

I was very surprised to get a call back from LSS CEO Jessica Thomasson's secretary who informed me that this document was "proprietary" and they would not provide me with a copy.

In other words, it's a secret.

I was sure nice that they called but I believe that taxpayers have a right to see what is that LSS is telling the feds about Fargo and Cass County is so secret that they feel it can't be shared with the rest of us.

It is time for Lutheran Social Services to come out of the shadows and talk to the voters, taxpayers and citizens of Cass County, and not hide behind their desks.

I call upon LSS to release this secret document to our local government officials and to the news media. Let the sun shine in.

Stallman lives in Fargo.