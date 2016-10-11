Letter: Another budget worry for commissioner

If Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has any outrage left after his refugee scapegoating performance on Monday, Oct. 10, he should call Fargo's fire chief on the carpet and demand an accounting of the expensive foam on hand.

The commissioner should find out how much our inventory of foam has increased since the Bakken oil trains started exploding in 2008, although most people in this area remember the fourth explosion in Casselton as the beginning of the trend.

If Piepkorn is truly concerned that Fargo has no say in some expenses, like those related to oil train derailments, and we have no say in where the trains travel, he will freak out.

Since the Bakken producers refuse to remove the butane, propane, ethane, and other explosive gases from the crude before shipping by rail, Fargo taxpayers get to foot the bill in preparing for the worst, and the foam costs a fortune.

We'll see if the oil companies get called out.

Schalow lives in Fargo.