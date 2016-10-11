Letter: Vote 'no' on misguided ND Measure 3

I don't believe there are any citizens in the state of North Dakota who want crime victims to suffer more than they already have. Measure 3 comes with very good intentions but as so often happens, the devil is in the details.

Victims' rights should be addressed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Utilizing the initiated measure route places this regulation in the Constitution. Our Constitution is an outline for North Dakota. Such a law belongs in the Century Code which helps insure that we are providing the tools necessary to follow what is important to all North Dakotans.

We all recognize that victims' rights and protections under the current law can be strengthened

to meet their needs. I believe there will be unintended consequences with the unknown impact

of Measure 3 on an already overwhelmed system. Passage of this measure will definitely add

requirements without providing additional resources.

There is no doubt that Marsy's Law is well intended but placing it in the ND Constitution is not

the solution.

Please vote "no" on Measure 3.

Rep. Hawken, R-Fargo, has represented District 46 in the N.D. House since 1997.